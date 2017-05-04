New RB commit: Everything about South Carolina ‘top notch’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience Pause 0:23 Will Muschamp talks Samuel, Moore 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks 1:41 Elephants Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Running back Deshaun Fenwick of Braden River High in Bradenton, Fla., committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.