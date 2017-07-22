USC picks up O-line commitment from Virginia

7:55 Highlights: Jesus Gibbs, South Carolina O-line commitment Pause

1:29 Recruit Trey Dean likes USC history with talented DBs

1:09 St. Louis prospect Jericole Hellems likes what he sees in Frank Martin's Gamecocks

1:34 Christian Brown discusses Gamecocks' interest

0:54 Zion Williamson gives update on his recruiting

5:28 Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

5:15 What Jabari Ellis expects when he joins South Carolina

0:54 Jabari Ellis announces his commitment to the Gamecocks

1:39 Jabari Ellis 2016 football season highlights