Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs of Dumfries, Va., is a South Carolina Class of 2018 commitment. Hudl
Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs of Dumfries, Va., is a South Carolina Class of 2018 commitment. Hudl

USC Recruiting

July 22, 2017 2:02 PM

USC picks up O-line commitment from Virginia

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs committed to South Carolina on Saturday.

Gibbs (6-4, 265), from Dumfries, Va., is the Gamecocks’ fifth offensive lineman committed for the 2018 class and 13th overall pledge.

Some of the others in his final 10 schools were Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Maryland and Rutgers.

He joins offensive linemen Hank Manos (Chapin), Wyatt Campbell (Lugoff), Maxwell Iyama (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Lamarius Benson (Covington, Ga.) in the class.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights: Jesus Gibbs, South Carolina O-line commitment

View More Video