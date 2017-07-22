USC picks up O-line commitment from Virginia

Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs committed to South Carolina on Saturday.
Gibbs (6-4, 265), from Dumfries, Va., is the Gamecocks’ fifth offensive lineman committed for the 2018 class and 13th overall pledge.
Some of the others in his final 10 schools were Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Maryland and Rutgers.
He joins offensive linemen Hank Manos (Chapin), Wyatt Campbell (Lugoff), Maxwell Iyama (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Lamarius Benson (Covington, Ga.) in the class.
I'm officially a gamecock! #WeCocky pic.twitter.com/SqmR3eIdh9— jesus (@jeezusnextdoor) July 22, 2017
Comments