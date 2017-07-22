Georgia WR makes third Gamecocks commitment of the day

Sylvania, Ga., wide receiver Tyquan Johnson committed Saturday to Will Muschamp and South Carolina.
@SCHS_Gamecocks @Coach_Pye @CoachBmac_ @CoachWMuschamp #SpursUp ‼️ pic.twitter.com/7q9Rt8wHbC— Tyquan Johnson (@2_FLASH_Johnson) July 22, 2017
@2_FLASH_Johnson commits to the Gamecocks today!!!!! #ProudCoach #GamecockFamily pic.twitter.com/gJLiz0yfwa— Chris Pye (@Coach_Pye) July 22, 2017
Johnson grabbed a South Carolina offer in early June and is the newest member in the Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class. He made his decision while at Saturday’s Spurs Up Cookout in Columbia with members of his family.
He talks every day with Will Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon and this past week said he felt coaches were ready for him to take the plunge.
Johnson has not visited anywhere else this summer and he said at this point he’s not talking to any other schools. He said he’s already a full qualifier but will not graduate early so he can run track for his high school in the spring.
Some of his other offers included Mississippi State, East Carolina and Syracuse.
Last season for the Screven County Gamecocks, Johnson caught 32 passes for 822 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Johnson is the 14th pledge for the class and the second at wide receiver.
