Pause
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

USC Recruiting

D-lineman decommits from Gamecocks

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

September 15, 2017 2:51 PM

Junior college defensive lineman Dantrell Barkley announced via Twitter on Friday that he is no longer committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.

Barkley (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) is from Independence Community College in Kansas and Kannapolis, N.C.

Barkley also considered N.C. State, Colorado and Colorado State before originally picking the Gamecocks. He is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rating that factors in all networks.

USC now has 18 committed for 2018, with two of them defensive lineman (Jabari Ellis and Kingsley Enagbare). Class of 2017 defensive line signee Tyreek Johnson (Sumter) is expected to enroll in January and count toward the 2018 class.

South Carolina’s top uncommitted recruiting targets

1. Channing Tindall (LB, Columbia/Spring Valley)

2. Rick Sandidge (DL, Concord, NC)

3. Dax Hollifield (LB, Shelby, NC)

4. Dylan Wonnun (OL, Tucker, Ga)

5. Bryce Thompson (DB, Irmo/Dutch Fork)

