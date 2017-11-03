Report: Zion Williamson to visit USC for exhibition game

More Videos 0:32 Move Over PSA Pause 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com