Report: Zion Williamson to visit USC for exhibition game

Frank Martin wasn’t kidding.
On Friday afternoon, two days after Martin tweeted a “BIGTIME VISITOR” would be in attendance for the South Carolina-Virginia Tech game, a report surfaced that, indeed, Zion Williamson will be at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday when the Gamecocks host the Hokies in an exhibition contest.
Sports Talk South Carolina tweeted Friday that Williamson, a senior at Spartanburg Day High School and one of the top recruits in the 2018 class, will be taking an unofficial visit to USC.
#STRecruiting: Zion Williamson will be at USC Sunday for unofficial visit his mom confirmed.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) November 3, 2017
Williamson, a 6-foot-6, 272-pound forward and YouTube sensation, has taken official visits to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. Recruits are allowed up to five official visits.
Williamson has kept an open mind about in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson.
Martin’s Gamecocks are looking for their first commitment in the ‘18 class.
