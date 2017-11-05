That was not Zion Williamson you were cheering for at USC's game Sunday

The crowd at South Carolina men’s basketball’s exhibition game Sunday chanted “We want Zion.”
The only thing was, the prospect sitting just behind the Gamecocks bench was not Top-2 overall 2018 prospect Zion Williamson.
It was actually Rock Hill 2019 prospect D.J. Burns, a player 3 inches taller and reportedly nearly 40 pounds lighter. The Gamecocks offered him in June, and he holds offers from Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma State, among others.
More than a few folks on social media assumed it was him, after Williamson’s mother said he was taking an unofficial visit to USC over the weekend.
“We want Zion” chants coming from the USC crowd. He’s in attendance for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/FTgaYhRxAV— Josh (@jgerms20) November 5, 2017
#STRecruiting: Does not appear Zion Williamson made it to USC today. 6-9 DJ Burns of York Prep was in attendance.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) November 5, 2017
One helpful tell, beyond appearance, is Burns wearing a shirt with an EYBL logo. That’s part of Nike, and Williamson is part of an Adidas team on the AAU circuit.
Williamson is choosing between blue bloods such as Kansas, Kentucky and Duke, along with Clemson and USC.
