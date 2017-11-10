More Videos

  Highlights: Joyner, Fort Dorchester take down Dutch Fork

    South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.

South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.
South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.

USC Recruiting

Why Dakereon Joyner withdrew from Under Armour game voting

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 12:58 PM

Fort Dorchester quarterback and South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner won’t be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game but he will be playing in another national all-star high school football game.

Joyner was in the running for one of the final two spots for the game, which are decided by online voting. He made it to the final eight and had more votes than Camron Davis to advance but withdrew his name from consideration in order to order to secure a spot in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the Under Armour game.

The Under Armour All-American Game’s Twitter handle posted, “Camron Davis will advance to the final round after Dakereon Joyner decided to remove himself from consideration for the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote.”

The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is Dec. 29 in New Orleans. Rosters for the game haven’t been posted on the game’s website yet.

The O-D Bowl will be the second all-star game for Joyner. He will play in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16.

Joyner will be on the field Friday night as No. 1 Fort Dorchester hosts Carolina Forest in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

