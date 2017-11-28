More Videos

    Recruit Tyreek Johnson ready to finally join South Carolina Gamecocks football

USC Recruiting

USC commit hoping to practice with team before bowl game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 01:04 PM

SUMTER

Tyreek Johnson has gone a long time since getting to do actual football activity. So its no surprise he wants to get back at it ASAP.

And he might have the chance in the next month.

The former Lakewood High School defensive lineman greyshirted this fall and is set to join the South Carolina football team. He’s still nailing down the specifics of when he’ll sign, but he’d like to as early as he can (Dec. 20). He said Gamecocks coaches mentioned the potential of getting him onto the practice field before the bowl game.

“Late December, I don’t know the exact date, I’m going to be leaving to go to the bowl practices,” Johnson said. “To be there with the team.

“Coach Muschamp has said he wants to get me down there in late December for the bowl practices. He wasn’t exactly sure if I was going to practice or be down there on campus.”

Players occasionally will sign early enough they can get in on pre-bowl practices. USC defensive tackle M.J. Webb did it last year, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did the same before his strong freshman season.

Johnson said he still needs to get with the coaches and settle on how soon he can sign.

His signing was delayed from last year because of shoulder surgery, after he had a tear in his labrum and played through it in the Shrine Bowl.

Johnson spent this fall in Sumter, mostly working out and putting on muscle. He said he’s up to 262 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame. He also said he’s been to USC frequently, only missing a couple games.

Johnson mostly talked to Muschamp and Bucks/outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, an indicator he’ll have a good shot to play the versatile pass-rushing position where current Gamecock D.J. Wonnum has blossomed into a star.

Johnson was the No. 41 strong side defensive end in the 247 composite for 2017. He’s up 20 or so pounds from where he was then.

And he’s excited to finally get back in the structure of school and the game he loves.

“I want to get back into football,” Johnson said. “It’s been like a year since I’ve actually been on the field.”

