USC Recruiting

Gamecocks remain in running for five-star hoops prospect

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 03:46 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:30 PM

South Carolina remains in the mix with five-star prospect Wendell Moore.

The Cox Mill (NC) junior had the Gamecocks in his top 10 schools he released last month and said he hears from USC coaching staff three or four times a week. Moore took an unofficial visit for a football game in the fall and attended a practice.

“Coach Martin is doing a great job with them. He took them to a Final Four run last year,” Moore said. “They aren’t as strong as they were last year but they are going to OK. They have a great coach behind them.”

The Gamecocks have plenty of company in the running for Moore, who ESPN and 247Sports rank as the 25th prospect in the country for the Class of 2019. The 6-foot-6 guard also is considering Duke, Wake Forest and Kansas among others.

Moore will probably trim his list in the spring and doesn’t have a timetable for making a decision.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Perry Clark and Wake were among the Division I coaches watching Moore on Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic. Moore, who played in the Bojangles’ Bash here earlier this month, scored 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting and had seven rebounds in the 70-51 win over Corner Canyon (Utah).

Coming into the Classic, he is averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds a game for the unbeaten Chargers.

“To me I try to be the best player every time I step on the court and today I think I did a pretty good job of showing that today,” Moore said.

