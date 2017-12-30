USC four-star target Dylan Wonnum ‘ready to wrap it up’

South Carolina football recruiting target Dylan Wonnum has more than a month until he gets to sign with the college of his choice.
But he admitted Saturday at the start of the Under Armour All-America Game week, he wouldn’t mind getting to the end of the process.
“Ready to wrap it up,” Wonnum said.
The 6-foot-4, 279-pound brother of South Carolina star defensive end D.J. Wonnum said the rest of his recruiting process is starting to come into focus. He’ll be in Orlando for the all-star game until Jan. 4, and has a trip to Auburn planned for Jan. 12.
After that, he’ll visit LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina, but doesn’t have the order nailed down.
Dylan Wonnum is the No. 127 player nationally in the 247Composite ranking. He’s the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class.
He’ll play in the game along with Gamecocks commits Hank Manos, Jaycee Horn and Rosendo Louis. D.J. Wonnum said he’ll be down to watch his brother after USC faces Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
Dylan Wonnum said he hears most from USC coach Will Muschamp, and he also likes offensive line coach Eric Wolford and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who recruits parts of Georgia.
He’s one of the last big targets for a class that has 20 already signed and four committed. And USC has at least one key thing going for it.
“I have the best relationship with South Carolina coaches,” Dylan Wonnum said.
