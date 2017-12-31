More Videos

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 1:25

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

Pause
Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 2:17

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

  • Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

    Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017.

Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com
Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

USC signee Jaycee Horn to miss Under Armour game

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 02:50 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Jaycee Horn is learning a lot this week, but he won’t be on the field for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The South Carolina defensive back signee is sidelined with a hip flexor injury suffered in a third-round playoff game for Alpharetta High School in Georgia. He tweaked it recently during a workout.

“It’s just a small injury,” he said. “I didn’t want to risk anything bigger coming out here and competing with these guys. I would love to play.”

He’s had the injury before and said there’s a two to three week recovery time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s nothing big,” he said. “I’ll be back for sure.”

The one-time Tennessee commitment signed with the Gamecocks on Dec. 20. He will enroll at USC in January and take part in spring practice.

He be a part of all the Under Armour off-field activities, including an amusement park visit and a trip to see the Blue Man Group perform.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder is still getting a lot out of the practices, learning from the coaches and picking their brains.

“I’m watching the DB drills and whatever they’re correcting them on, I’m listening in,” he said.

There’s also an NFL component to the week, according to the son of former pro receiver Joe Horn.

“The biggest thing is getting knowledge from some of the guys that played in the NFL, the retired guys” who are coaching the game, he said.

The Gamecocks are well-represented in this year’s game. Two other signees are practicing and playing: offensive lineman Hank Manos and linebacker Rosendo Louis. Offensive line target Dylan Wonnun is also in the game.

Game info

What: Under Armour All-America Game

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

TV: ESPN

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 1:25

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

Pause
Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 2:17

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

  • For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

    South Carolina football recruiting target Dylan Wonnum updates his recruitment during Under Armour game week

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

View More Video