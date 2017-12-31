USC signee Jaycee Horn to miss Under Armour game

Jaycee Horn is learning a lot this week, but he won’t be on the field for the Under Armour All-America Game.
The South Carolina defensive back signee is sidelined with a hip flexor injury suffered in a third-round playoff game for Alpharetta High School in Georgia. He tweaked it recently during a workout.
“It’s just a small injury,” he said. “I didn’t want to risk anything bigger coming out here and competing with these guys. I would love to play.”
He’s had the injury before and said there’s a two to three week recovery time.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s nothing big,” he said. “I’ll be back for sure.”
The one-time Tennessee commitment signed with the Gamecocks on Dec. 20. He will enroll at USC in January and take part in spring practice.
He be a part of all the Under Armour off-field activities, including an amusement park visit and a trip to see the Blue Man Group perform.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder is still getting a lot out of the practices, learning from the coaches and picking their brains.
“I’m watching the DB drills and whatever they’re correcting them on, I’m listening in,” he said.
There’s also an NFL component to the week, according to the son of former pro receiver Joe Horn.
“The biggest thing is getting knowledge from some of the guys that played in the NFL, the retired guys” who are coaching the game, he said.
The Gamecocks are well-represented in this year’s game. Two other signees are practicing and playing: offensive lineman Hank Manos and linebacker Rosendo Louis. Offensive line target Dylan Wonnun is also in the game.
Game info
What: Under Armour All-America Game
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4
TV: ESPN
Comments