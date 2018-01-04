Gamecocks offer preferred walk-on spot to speedy local receiver

South Carolina offered a preferred walk-on spot to Chapin receiver Xzavion Gordon on Thursday.
Gordon has been considering North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State and Indiana State but the walk-on spot from USC is definitely he is going to think about. He worked out for Gamecocks coaching staff and also has visited a few practices.
“It’s home so that always been a dream to play for state,” Gordon said.
Gordon, who transferred to Chapin from Dutch Fork, has been a big part of the Eagles’ office the past two years. He caught 68 passes for 898 yards and 10 TDs and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
As a junior, he caught 62 passes for 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns. Gordon, 5-foot-10, 179 pounds, was a North-South selection this year.
