Gamecocks add immediate help with grad transfer commitment

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 137 Top WR talks South Carolina, Clemson Pause 107 USC QB target Garrett Shrader talks recruiting, Gamecocks 78 What Muschamp said about adding Wonnum, Sandidge on signing day 179 Rick Sandidge’s father felt a personal touch from Will Muschamp in recruiting process 112 Rick Sandidge’s mom explains what it’s like to see her son become a Gamecock 84 Rick Sandidge explains exactly when he chose the Gamecocks 142 Watch Rick Sandidge pick South Carolina 310 Tucker teammates Josh Vann, Dylan Wonnum now USC signees 191 USC target Brandon Stone talks recruitment, development 52 Northwestern Trojan standout Jamario Holley talks about football commitment to South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina Gamecocks football defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson explains why the 2018 defense will be different. Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks football defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson explains why the 2018 defense will be different. Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com