South Carolina Gamecocks running back Brandon Wilds (22) laughs with former Gamecock standout Jadeveon Clowney during USC Pro Day at Williams-Brice Stadium, Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Gerry Melendez

South Carolina football offers a member of Jadeveon Clowney's family

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

April 04, 2018 06:32 PM

The last time South Carolina football brought in a Clowney, it got one of the better defensive players in school history.

It probably isn't a bad idea to go after another one.

Demon Clowney, cousin of former Gamecocks star Jadeveon, tweeted early Wednesday evening he's received an offer from the Gamecocks. He already had an offer from SEC rival Georgia, plus Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and North Carolina.

Demon (pronounced Da-Mon) is a sophomore 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive end at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is an unranked 2020 prospect.

As for the similarities between the two Clowneys, Sam Poggi, Demon's position coach at St. Frances., told Bleacher Report: “They look alike, and athletically they're very similar. He walks into a room, and he immediately catches everyone's attention.”

Poggi added: ". . . his last name is Clowney. I think it's hard sometimes for him to know who he should be. Should he be himself or the guy everyone wants him to be? There's a battle that goes on inside of him.

