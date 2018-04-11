South Carolina makes the cut for pair of blue chip football recruits

South Carolina is in the top five New London, N.C. defensive lineman C.J. Clark released on Tuesday. The others are North Carolina, N.C. State, Tennessee and Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 303 pound tackle unofficially visited Columbia in February. He had 79 tackles as a junior, nine sacks a fumble forced and a pass breakup on a defense that allowed 13.8 points per game.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina and Clemson are in Savannah linebacker Kalen DeLoach's top nine he released Tuesday night. The others are on his short list are Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and LSU.
▪ Miami 2020 offensive lineman Issiah Walker plans to announce his college commitment at his spring game in mid May. South Carolina has been strong with him since offering and appears to be in good shape with him at this point. He also has offers from Florida, South Florida and Kentucky.
▪ Gamecocks defensive back target Chris Steele will take official visits to Oklahoma and LSU the next two weekends. He told 247Sports he also will visit Florida on June 8 and will set a visit with Southern Cal. He's undecided on a fifth official but plans a return unofficial to USC.
Comments