Gamecocks baseball lands commit from former Notre Dame player

South Carolina baseball picked up some immediate help for next season's roster Saturday morning.
And the player in question has power conference experience.
Former Notre Dame and current San Jacinto College infielder Nick Neville tweeted his commitment to South Carolina on Saturday. He'll join a Gamecocks team next season set to turn over its starting infield.
Neville is hitting .331 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 38 games this season in junior college. He has eight stolen bases and a .417 on-base percentage.
Before that, he played 25 games with 13 starts with the Fighting Irish. He hit .175 in 40 at-bats and scored eight runs. The Virginia product spent a post-graduate year at IMG Academy and at one point was ranked as a top-250 high school prospect.
