Trae Hannibal, a 2019 point guard recruit from Hartsville, counts South Carolina among his many suitors. McClatchy aramspacher@thestate.com

Gamecocks offer in-state point guard

By Lou Bezjak

May 15, 2018 10:00 PM

Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal picked up an offer from South Carolina a visit on Tuesday.

"It means a lot, for them to have me and my family down today. It was a blessing and I just thank God for everything," Hannibal said.

The Gamecocks have shown interest for some time in Hannibal, a rising senior and watched him go up against another USC target Josiah James last month at Phenom Challenge. USC coach Frank Martin and assistant coach Bruce Shingler also visited him last month.

Martin also was in the stands when Hannibal played against Nation Ford and scored 23 points.

Some of Hannibal's other offers include Oklahoma State, Stetson, College of Charleston, Wofford, South Carolina State and Western Carolina. He said the Gamecocks and Oklahoma State are at the top of his list right now.

Hannibal, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, averaged 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists this past season for Hartsville and was an all-state selection. He is playing this summer with Carolina Wolves and played last weekend with TMP, which includes James.

Hannibal is part of a talented crop of in-state prospects, which include James, Juwan Gary, Christian Brown and Malcolm Wilson. All have offers from USC.

