Gamecocks offer in-state point guard

Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal picked up an offer from South Carolina a visit on Tuesday.
"It means a lot, for them to have me and my family down today. It was a blessing and I just thank God for everything," Hannibal said.
Martin also was in the stands when Hannibal played against Nation Ford and scored 23 points.
Some of Hannibal's other offers include Oklahoma State, Stetson, College of Charleston, Wofford, South Carolina State and Western Carolina. He said the Gamecocks and Oklahoma State are at the top of his list right now.
Hannibal, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, averaged 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists this past season for Hartsville and was an all-state selection. He is playing this summer with Carolina Wolves and played last weekend with TMP, which includes James.
Hannibal is part of a talented crop of in-state prospects, which include James, Juwan Gary, Christian Brown and Malcolm Wilson. All have offers from USC.
