Juwan Gary discusses what stands out about South Carolina and Clemson basketball programs. Lou Bezjak

Hometown USC basketball target Juwan Gary sets date for his decision

By Lou Bezjak

May 22, 2018 08:41 PM

One of the state’s top basketball prospects has set a target date for his announcement.

Gray Collegiate forward Juwan Gary said Tuesday he will make his college choice Nov. 15 on his mother’s birthday. Gary announced last week his final five schools are Alabama Clemson, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Gary had his best season in helping Gray Collegiate to its first Class 2A state championship. The forward averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year.

Gary and the rest of his Gray teammates got their championship rings at a ceremony Tuesday.

