Linebacker from south Florida powerhouse commits to Gamecocks

Hometown Miami was in the final three for St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jahmar Brown.
But South Carolina's staff wrested him away.
Brown committed to the Gamecocks on Thursday, joining USC's 2019 class. He also had the Hurricanes and Sanford in his final three, and said earlier in the week he had his mind made up Tuesday.
The Gamecocks offered Brown after last season. He visited for the spring game and since then recruiter Travis Robinson kept up the effort to land him
“I feel home at South Carolina,” Brown said. “I prayed for a while and I feel like I should just pull the plug. As far as Coach Muschamp and coach T-Rob go, they are two types of coaches that I want to be coached by.”
Brown is a three-star prospect, ranked 44th nationally among outside linebackers, 87th among players from Florida and No. 624 nationally in the 247 Composite rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker played for a perpetually loaded Aquinas squad alongside fellow Gamecocks commit Vincent Murphy. The team has 10 of the top 100 prospects in Florida.
Last season, he made 30 tackles with a pair of sacks, according to his team's MaxPreps.
“They do a lot of things that excite,” Brown said. “They run 3-4, 4-3 (schemes), plenty of different defenses that can showcase my abilities to coaches in the NFL when that time comes.”
Brown plans to sign in December but will not graduate early.
He's South Carolina's 11th commit for 2019 and the only linebacker in the current group.
