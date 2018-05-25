Coveted in-state 5-star Zacch Pickens commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina's Will Muschamp got his holiday weekend off and running with a big commitment for his program.
Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens T.L. Hanna High, widely considered top prospect in the state for the 2019 class, announced a commitment to South Carolina on Friday night after his spring football game.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from T.L. Hanna High is ranked No. 1 in the state and 14th overall nationally by 247Sports Composite rankings and is the No. 1 strongside defensive end for the class. He is No. 25 on ESPN’s Top 300 list for Class of 2019.
He is the first five-star commitment of the Will Muschamp era at South Carolina.
“They were saying that they want to build around me because I’ll be a big part of it if I go there," he said previously. "They said I’d be playing my same position. They are all good feelings for them because they are a really good football team and a really good program.”
Pickens is the 12th commitment for the class and the third on the defensive line.
He had 72 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. He can play outside or inside on the defensive line, according to his coach Jeff Herron.
"I don't think that matters," he said. "He's got the ability to play anywhere. He's rare. He's going to be successful no matter what they ask him to do, in my opinion. He's that rare combination of size, speed and quickness. Very athletic. You just don't see many kids that big that can do some of things he can do. He's got a burst to him you just don't see very often. That quickness to go along with that size is what separates him from everybody."
Pickens is considered a pass rushing terror off the edge but his coach says he has more to offer than just chasing the quarterback around.
"He plays the run very well, he's a tough, physical kid," Herron said. "He's a good pass rusher but he's skilled playing the run, too. It's not he's a tall or skinny kid that people can run block. He's not. He's very big and very physical but yet he still has that speed. I guess that's what makes him so unique."
Comments