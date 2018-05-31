He's a sophomore quarterback the size of Cam Newton, and he has a Gamecocks offer

One doesn't find many quarterbacks the size of Cam Newton: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. One finds even fewer in their sophomore years of high school.
Meet D.J. Uiagalelei.
The massive 2020 passer from St. John Bosco High School in California tweeted he picked up an offer from South Carolina football on Thursday afternoon. He is the the No. 8 prospect in his class and a four-star in the 247 Sports rankings, though he does not yet have a composite rating.
Uiagalelei claims offers from a slew of top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State.
He is teammates with five-star South Carolina defensive back target Chris Steele and plays in the same league as USC 2019 commit Ryan Hilinski. Uiagalelei was part of a team that finished No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings.
Uiagalelei played a big part in that as he stepped in for an injured senior starter in the middle of the season and flourished. He came in because of the injury and threw for 159 yards and three scores in a win against Hilinski's Orange Lutheran team, then put up 257 yards and a pair of scores in a 31-21 loss to eventual national champion Mater Dei.
He averaged 333.6 yards a game the rest of the way as the Braves finished the season on a 6-0 run. For the year, he had 2,733 yards, 29 touchdowns, two interceptions and ran for 379 yards and four touchdowns.
Other 2020 USC QB offers include Myrtle Beach passer Luke Doty and Arizona quarterback Jack Miller.
