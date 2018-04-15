Chris Steele
Five star recruit corrects Clemson fan, announces South Carolina official visit

By Ben Breiner

April 15, 2018 07:34 PM

South Carolina has worked its way at least into the conversation with five-star California defensive backs Chris Steele.

Both current Gamecocks Keisean Nixon and future Gamecock Ryan Hilinski are working to bring him into the fold. But some had a little doubt, with one fan going as far as saying Steele was likely heading to Oklahoma after he moved up his commitment date following a visit to the Sooners and that USC would not get an official visit.

Steele stepped in to correct the statement.

Steele, who has offers from USC, Southern Cal, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Stanford, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, visited in late March and came away impressed.

"Overall it was a great visit. If I had to rate it on a scale of 1-10 it would definitely be a 10," Steele said. "I got to meet with Coach Muschamp a few times. I got to meet with T-Rob as well. If I were to go to South Carolina I know I would definitely get developed and be ready for the next level. Their resume kind of speaks for itself."

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound, five-star cornerback is currently rated as the No. 29 player in the country in the 247 composite rankings.

