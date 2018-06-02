Why recruiting in spring is different for Frank Martin's Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball coach Frank Martin says recruiting in the spring, when South Carolina got TJ Moss, Jermaine Couisnard, is different than the rest of the cycle, and can have more pitfalls. Ben Breiner

USC Recruiting

South Carolina basketball adds second commit of the day

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 02, 2018

South Carolina men's basketball opened Saturday with a commitment from George Washington transfer Jair Bolden.

But Gamecocks coach Frank Martin and his staff weren't finished.

Winter Haven, Fla., wing Keyshawn Bryant, a member of the class of 2018, committed to USC on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Gamecocks with only one open spot on the 2018-19 roster.

Bryant's top offers were Memphis and Wichita State. He is the No. 289 prospect in the 247 Composite rankings, the No. 65 small forward and the fifth-best player in Florida. The 6-foot-6, 175-pounder is a three-star prospect.

Last season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks for a 23-10 team last season. He comes in at a position of need, as USC was short on taller wings last season, and was dealt a blow when former 5-star Brian Bowen stayed in the NBA draft.

After the Bolden and Bryant commits, USC has one open scholarship left.

The news came a day after USC got its first 2019 commit in Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal and the Gamecocks came up short in their pursuit of reclassified 2018 big man D.J. Burns. A few days earlier, the Gamecocks got word five-star transfer Brian Bowen would stay in the NBA draft after it became clear he'd have to sit out all of next season.



