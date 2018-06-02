South Carolina basketball adds second commit of the day

South Carolina men's basketball opened Saturday with a commitment from George Washington transfer Jair Bolden.
But Gamecocks coach Frank Martin and his staff weren't finished.
Winter Haven, Fla., wing Keyshawn Bryant, a member of the class of 2018, committed to USC on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Gamecocks with only one open spot on the 2018-19 roster.
Bryant's top offers were Memphis and Wichita State. He is the No. 289 prospect in the 247 Composite rankings, the No. 65 small forward and the fifth-best player in Florida. The 6-foot-6, 175-pounder is a three-star prospect.
Last season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks for a 23-10 team last season. He comes in at a position of need, as USC was short on taller wings last season, and was dealt a blow when former 5-star Brian Bowen stayed in the NBA draft.
After the Bolden and Bryant commits, USC has one open scholarship left.
The news came a day after USC got its first 2019 commit in Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal and the Gamecocks came up short in their pursuit of reclassified 2018 big man D.J. Burns. A few days earlier, the Gamecocks got word five-star transfer Brian Bowen would stay in the NBA draft after it became clear he'd have to sit out all of next season.
Comments