Gamecocks offer 2018 Georgia LB Zakoby McClain

Zakoby McClain, a 2018 linebacker from Valdosta, Ga., added South Carolina to his offer list over the weekend. The Gamecocks join Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Marshall and South Florida.
“I think they are an amazing football team that is surrounded by a great community. They like my aggressive play and the way I get to the ball.” McClain, said, adding he’s looking for an early opportunity wherever he lands. “Get in and play as soon as possible so I’ll make a smart choice, somewhere I’ll play quickly.”
▪ USC assistants Shawn Elliott and Bryan McClendon made an in home visit Monday night with offensive lineman Tony Gray of Loganville, Ga. Gray is a 6-foot-5, 290 pound offensive tackle. He visited USC unofficially for the Tennessee game. USC has offered along with Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and others.
Comments