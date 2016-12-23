Gamecocks make visit list for former Alabama commit Sterling

Defensive end Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga, a former Alabama commitment, did not take any official visits during the season or in December saving all of his trips for January.
Plans for those trips are still in the works, according to his coach, as Sterling considers South Carolina, N.C. State, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. And USC is a definite for one of the visits according to coach Bryan Lamar.
“I know they are very interested in him,” Lamar said of the Gamecocks. “All the schools that’s recruiting him want him pretty bad. He’s a really good player. Kentucky just called me about him.
“They are all on him pretty hard. He’s a phenomenal player, strong and fast. About as fast a kid as I’ve seen on the edge. He can really run and he’s really quick.”
This season Sterling had 15 1/2 sacks and over 20 tackles for loss.
“He had a really good year for us,” Lamar said.
Sterling is not indicating a favorite. As for USC’s chances, “They are right in the mix,” Lamar said.
Notes:
▪ Tailback CJ Leggett of Mesa Community College in Arizona committed Thursday to Mercer. The former Georgia Tech running back also considered an offer from The Citadel and a walk-on opportunity at USC for the spring with a chance to earn a scholarship for the fall. He opted for the sure scholarship with the Bears.
▪ Former USC commitment Damarri Mathis of Lakeland, Fla., committed Thursday to Pitt. He committed to the Gamecocks in June and decommitted in late November.
▪ USC defensive back target Naytron Culpepper of Miami picked up an offer Thursday from Oregon.
