With USC still in pursuit, Javon Kinlaw sets decision date

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw of Jones County College has returned to Mississippi after spending the holidays in his hometown of Goose Creek and is awaiting his first visit from recruiters.
Because he is in his first year in junior college, major college coaches couldn’t visit Kinlaw during the season, but they will be able to see him once this dead period ends Jan. 11.
Kinlaw has a top three of South Carolina, Alabama and Southern Cal and is scheduled to visit each in January, with the Gamecocks set for the final visit. Tennessee also continues to work him and he’s not ruled out an official visit with the Vols.
Kinlaw said he will announce his decision Jan. 31, the day before National Signing Day.
Recruiters are in daily contact with Kinlaw, who decommitted from USC in November. Gamecocks defensive line coach Lance Thompson, Kinlaw said, is in touch every day, and he also talks regularly with head coach Will Muschamp.
“I can just pick up the phone and call him,” Kinlaw said.
He said he also hears a lot from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, though he said he’s not as accessible as Muschamp.
“I can’t pick up the phone and call him. They have to set up the time,” he explained. “It’s just like having a conversation with a regular person. We talk about football and life, a real casual conversation. I take it as talking to another coach. His reputation doesn’t really mean anything to me.”
Kinlaw also hears from Alabama’s defensive line and linebacker coaches and Southern Cal’s defensive line coach.
Earlier this week, Kinlaw’s cousin Caleb revealed he plans to walk on this spring at USC as a running back if he’s accepted into school. Kinlaw said he’s known about his cousin’s plans for some time.
“It would be good having a relative at the same school,” he said, adding that he does not have a leader at this point.
