After Muschamp in-home, Brad Johnson poised to announce decision

Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson on Wednesday had his final in-person meetings with representatives from his two finalists.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp made his in-home visit and was joined by linebackers coach Mike Peterson. And Virginia Tech had two of its assistant coaches in the home as well following the Gamecocks.
“They answered all the questions and by all reports it went really well,” Pendleton coach Paul Sutherland said of the Gamecocks’ visit. “Brad has told me he loves both schools and he loves both coaching staffs. He wants to make a decision by the end of this week. I’ve always told my players that before you commit you make sure you are 100 percent. Not 99, 100. That’s the definition of commitment.”
Sutherland said he and Johnson are scheduled to sit down on Thursday morning and discuss his two options. Once Johnson makes a final decision, he will call both head coaches and then the decision will be made public.
Comments