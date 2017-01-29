USC, Georgia even for Jamyest Williams after Gamecocks visit

Defensive back Jamyest Williams of Loganville, Ga., has been a South Carolina commitment for some time, but for all intents and purposes he’s a free agent deciding between the Gamecocks and Georgia.
USC got the final shot with him over the weekend for an official visit, and the Gamecocks apparently did all they could do to convince him their program is right for him.
USC likes Williams as a cornerback, also working as a nickel and in slot coverage, and in the return game. The Gamecocks laid out their plan for him in detail but apparently received no assurances from him that he will stick with his commitment and sign with USC on Wednesday.
“Decision day is looming and there is a lot of suspense going on, but at the end of the day both schools are sitting pretty and it’s going to come down to who we feel, the family, he’s going to benefit more from,” said JJ Williams, Jamyest’s father. “Relationships are important.”
Last week at an awards ceremony in Atlanta, JJ Williams told reporters if signing day was then, his son would sign with Georgia, which he had visited the previous weekend. Asked Sunday what his son would do if it were signing day, the elder Williams was noncommittal.
“It would be even, it would be 50-50,” he said. “Only reason I said that is because we planned this trip on purpose to be at the end because all along it’s been South Carolina’s to lose, and it still remains like that, South Carolina’s to lose going into Signing Day.”
Williams said he and his son will take a couple of days to talk things over before he makes his decision, and he said his son would have no more communications with coaches.
“At the end of the day, it’s his choice, he’s got to be happy, but I can tell you this, he really enjoyed his time up here this weekend,” JJ Williams said.
Williams said Georgia never stopped recruiting his son even after he committed to USC as Kirby Smart is trying to keep all the best kids instate, and he said that recruiting effort picked up after the Under Armour All American Game.
He added that Ohio State’s Urban Meyer visited his son Thursday and pitched him a chance to play running back for the Buckeyes. That is not an option they are considering.
Grayson has a signing day event set for 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the school but is expected to take part in a morning ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. That time has not been set.
