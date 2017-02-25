Gamecocks give Va. Tech commit Bryce Thompson something to think about

Ben Lippen standout Bryce Thompson, currently a Virginia Tech commitment, was back over at South Carolina for another visit Saturday.
Thompson (6-0, 180) remains committed to the Hokies, but the Gamecocks continue to give him another option to consider.
“It was real good,” he said. “They had a very productive practice. They got a lot of things done in the two hours they spent out there. I just realized that everything is a whole lot faster in college. I was with Coach T-Rob and Coach Muschamp. They are recruiting me for the nickel and safety positions. They say they are very interested and I’m the perfect size for a DB.”
Thompson is going to Georgia State on March 5, Georgia March 20 and Michigan in April. He has also visited Clemson, Virginia Tech and NC State. Thompson said he’s not sure when he’ll finalize a decision and he’s not sure if he’s graduating early.
South Carolina offered Thompson in October.
“They said it’s up to me to make my decision but they’ve already told me how they feel about me,” he said. “It makes my decision a little bit harder. Now they have come into play and they are the home state, and every recruit always keeps the home state in mind. Right now, there’s a lot thrown at me so I’m not really sure, but as of right now I’m still committed to Virginia Tech.”
