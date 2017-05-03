Top USC QB target has told coaches his decision

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner, whose offer list at one time consisted of USC, Clemson, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Oregon and Notre Dame, said Tuesday night he has made his college decision and has told the schools of his decision. He plans to publicly reveal his final two on Mother’s Day and his choice on Father’s Day.
“I do know,” Joyner said. “I guess, whenever you know, you just know. I just knew and it was kind of getting kind of stressful coming down to it. They were really excited. Coach smiled a lot. He was happy, I guess. I’m definitely at peace, a lot less stress.”
Joyner’s top three schools were USC, N.C. State and Alabama. He said USC recruiter Pat Washington and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper were by on separate days last month.
“With the rules they can’t really talk a lot while they are there, so I actually called Coach Roper that night and we talked a little bit. I’m in touch with them every day.”
Joyner said his N.C. State recruiter has told him he will visit during spring practice, which for him starts on Monday. Oklahoma also has visited his school.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons in California and Florence was offered Tuesday by Alabama, another sign of his growth into a major recruit.
"When it happened it was crazy,” Gerald said. “I'm still in shock. People dream for this offer but I can't let that distract me because at the end of the day I have to make the right move for me. But yeah, this is the biggest and I don't think it can go any higher. I'm ecstatic."
Gerald also has offers from USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas Tech, Memphis, Washington State, Syracuse, Colorado State and Arizona State. He plans to visit USC when he's home this summer.
▪ USC offered running back Asa Martin of Decatur, Ala.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 defensive back Reddy Steward of Decatur, Ala.
▪ Per an assistant coach at his school, USC offered 2019 defensive end Jamin Graham of Attalla, Ala.
▪ USC offered 2020 wide receiver Kobe Hudson of LaGrange, Ga. He also has a Clemson offer.
▪ Gamecocks quarterback target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz. was offered by Oregon State.
