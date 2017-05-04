Frank Martin, Gamecocks make strong impression on target Justin Minaya

South Carolina is pursuing 6-foot-7 Justin Minaya of Harrington Park, N.J., and he made his official visit with the Gamecocks on Tuesday through Thursday.
Minaya did not commit on the visit, but the Gamecocks and head coach Frank Martin made a strong impression. He also has offers from Seton Hall, Temple and Illinois that he is considering.
“The visit was good. I met the guys and the coaches and everything was good,” Minaya said. “I really like Coach Martin a lot. He really cares about his players and everything. He sees me as a big guard. He really felt that he needs some help at guard since PJ (Dozier) left and he graduated a couple of other guards. Everything was top notch.”
Minaya said he is going to talk things over with his family more and then determine his next step. He’s not sure if he will look at other schools or go ahead and make his decision.
Last season Minaya averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists per game.
Minaya’s father is the former general manager of the New York Mets.
