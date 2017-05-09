Justin Minaya decision: South Carolina or no college at all

Justin Minaya of Harrington Park, N.J., has a decision to make this week.
It’s an unusual decision for a basketball prospect in that it’s not between two major programs. Rather, the 6-foot-7 Minaya and his family are working on a decision between signing with South Carolina and joining Frank Martin’s program for next season or signing with Brewster Academy.
Brewster is a prep school in New Hampshire with a highly regarded basketball program. Minaya could sign there and go through the recruiting process again next year.
“I’m still talking to my family and I’ve definitely been interested in South Carolina lately,” Minaya said. “I should make a decision by the end of the week. It’s either going to school this summer or going prep.”
Minaya said he is talking a lot to USC a lot and talked Monday with assistant Perry Clark. Martin also is in regular contact. Minaya took an official visit to USC last week.
“Prep school would give me another year to get stronger and mature as a person,” he said. “But obviously I’ll get a lot of better if I go and play at South Carolina. It will take me a little bit to mature but I’ll mature probably a little quicker. Me and my family will get it figured out soon.”
Last season Minaya averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists per game.
Minaya’s father is the former general manager of the New York Mets.
Note: USC grad transfer target Mark Alstork from Wright State is on his Georgetown visit. He visited Pitt last weekend and will visit USC and LSU next week.
Justin Minaya (17/@JSnjPlayaz) EYBL Session 2 Highlights! @Justin_minaya https://t.co/k1TpwJQRgF— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) May 3, 2017
