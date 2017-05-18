In-demand transfer connects with Frank Martin

UNC-Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce wrapped up his official visit to South Carolina on Wednesday night. That was the 6-foot-5 guard second official visit, the other being N.C. State where his former coach at UNCW is now head coach. Bryce has several other schools, like Gonzaga, Virginia, Georgetown, Miami, Pitt and Maryland, that he’s been hearing from but he has no other visits planned and with the dead period starting Thursday, he’s taking a step back to evaluate things.
“It went really well, I enjoyed myself, Frank (Martin) was great,” Bryce said of his USC visit. “He told me the plan for wanting me to come in, have a great off season as far as my sitting out year, and just get ready to come in and make an impact right away. That’s something I’m looking for with this transferring process.”
Bryce checked out the facilities and also watched some of the players work out Wednesday morning. And the visit allowed him to further develop the relationship with the coaching staff.
“Frank was great, the assistants were great,” he said. “I got to meet up with Kory Holden. I actually played against him back at Delaware, and I knew Rakym (Felder) from my AAU days.”
Bryce said he will continue to weigh his options thru the dead period which ends May 26. He wants to enroll in his new school for the second session of summer school.
Bryce lives in Charlotte and attended North Mecklenburg High School.
