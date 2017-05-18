Gamecocks basketball grad transfer target sets decision date

Wright State grad transfer and South Carolina target Mark Alstork completed his tour of schools Wednesday with an unofficial stop to Louisville on his way home from an official visit to LSU.
He also made official visits to USC, Pitt, Illinois and Georgetown. On Saturday, Alstork said he will announce his decision on local radio in his hometown of Dayton at a time to be determined.
At this point, Alstork remains up in the air over his choice.
“All these schools are impressive,” Alstork said. “Being where I’ve been the last four years and the level I played at, they are all impressive and great situations. If I could go to each and every one of them, I would. I wish I could. The biggest thing for me is I gave each and every last one of these coaches and staff members my word that I would come to each and every one of them and I did that. I think that speaks a lot to my character and what I’m all about.”
This not like a freshman recruiting experience for Alstork. Being an older person, he’s looking for something different than when he was coming out of high school. This time around the decision is more about relationships with the coaches.
“It’s more about people who really came and looked me in my face to sell me a dream,” he said. “People who are very truthful and real in their worlds, and very heartfelt. It’s going to be very hard, it’s going to be very hard. I have to make a decision but I’m very grateful and thankful for each and every one of them for giving me an opportunity because this is an opportunity I couldn’t dream about.”
Alstork said he will tweet out a final three on Thursday or Friday leading up to his final announcement Saturday. Wednesday night he was not sure if USC will be in his final three, but then again, he had not decided on any of those.
