In-state USC hoops target recaps official visit with decision looming

Aaron Nesmith of Porter Gaud spent Wednesday through Friday at South Carolina on an official visit, the last of the three he will make before announcing a commitment in a week or two.
Nesmith (6-5) said he had to take a mid-week visit with Frank Martin and the Gamecocks because he has the ACT on Saturday. He also took official visits to Florida and Vanderbilt.
“Being with Coach Martin’s whole staff was very good. I enjoyed my time there,” Nesmith said of his USC visit. “Meeting his new assistant coach, coach Chuck Martin, that was a lot of fun, he’s a really cool dude. I felt like I could see myself there.”
Nesmith had visited USC in the past so he was familiar with a lot of the basketball aspect of the school, but this visit gave him a closer look at the academic side.
“I visited the business school and the engineering school and they are both top notch and really nice,” he said. “Those were two new aspects and I learned a lot about the school.”
Nesmith said he has not dropped any of the schools on his short list, which also includes Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Harvard and Yale. He plans to sit down with his parents over the next week to weigh all his options.
Coaches from all the schools on his short list had planned to come to his home next week, but with the weather situation all of those visits have been scratched at this point. He does not know yet if any will be reschedule. That will depend on where he is in the process of making his decision.
At this point, Nesmith said he does not have a favorite.
