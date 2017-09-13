More Videos

  • The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

Phil Kornblut

USC no longer an option for Steven Gilmore

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

September 13, 2017 2:03 PM

South Pointe defensive back Steven Gilmore Jr. plans to announce his decision Sunday afternoon.

The brother of Gamecock great Stephon Gilmore had South Carolina, Louisville, Georgia and North Carolina as his final four, but a source said Wednesday afternoon that USC no longer is an option.

The source said the Gamecocks, who would have taken Gilmore had he committed earlier in the process, informed him they are full at his position but will continue to recruit him in case something changes.

USC has three defensive backs committed for the 2018 class, with one (Jonathan Gipson) listed by 247Sports as a cornerback and two as safeties.

“Personally I have (made a decision). I know. I pretty much know now,” Gilmore said earlier this week about his decision. “It was where I saw the best opportunity for me as a whole. It was where I felt best, where I felt myself in the future best at.”

Gilmore was at North Carolina last Saturday for the Louisville game.

He has not scheduled any official visits but said he probably will take some even after he commits.

Gilmore also plays receiver and has six catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

