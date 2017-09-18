Basketball target recaps ‘great experience’ at South Carolina

While South Carolina fans at the football game Saturday night were buzzing over the unofficial visit by Zion Williamson, Frank Martin and his staff also were hosting another important prospect on an official visit in 6-foot-7 Jericole Hellems of St. Louis.
Hellems also has taken an official visit to NC State.
“The university was great and the people are great, and of course the players and all that were great,” Hellems said. “What stood out was the family spirit the Gamecocks have and the bonds that are created after people graduate or go to the next level. Coach tells me he likes my passion and how hard I play and that I love to win. I know Coach Martin is a great coach and he also likes to win. It was a great experience, just fun, and I enjoyed myself.”
Hellems also has on his short list NC State, Missouri, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida. He did not want to disclose any other official visits he plans to make. He said Martin has been out to see him for an in-home visit.
Last season Hellems averaged 22 points per game.
Nesmith closing in on decision
One of the top basketball prospects in the state for 2018, 6-foot-5 Aaron Nesmith of Porter Gaud, is day to day with his decision now and three teams are in the battle.
Two of those teams, according to his coach, seem to have the upper hand right now.
“I thought he was going to do it this (past) weekend, but he didn’t,” said Porter Gaud coach John Pearson. “It’s day to day. Vanderbilt and Florida look like his top two right now. Those two are the ones he talked about over the weekend. I’m not sure how close South Carolina is.”
But Pearson said all three schools are still involved and he wouldn’t discount any of the three as being the ultimate choice.
USC assistant coach Perry Clark was in to see Nesmith last week, as was the staff from Florida. Vanderbilt is scheduled to be in on Wednesday. Nesmith took official visits to all three schools.
Comments