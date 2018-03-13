Guard from national power hearing from South Carolina, waiting for Frank Martin call

South Carolina remains involved with Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) point guard T.J. Moss, and according to his father, they are waiting on Frank Martin to take the recruiting to the next step. Gamecocks assistant Chuck Martin has been in daily contact with his son according to Terrence Moss, and Moss said he's expecting a call from Frank Martin most any day.
"They've been in constant contact," Terrence Moss said. "They called him Sunday and talked to him a little bit. So, they've been in constant contact and they are trying to recruit him. I think there's high interest there."
The Gamecocks coaches did not make it out to Nevada to see the 6-foot-4 Moss in action, though they did scout him when his team played in Columbia in December. Moss said he's expecting the Gamecocks to watch his son play in the national championship tournament in New York City the end of the month. And he said finishing up his season on a high note is front and center for his son.
"The focus is to try to win this national championship," Moss said. "If people call and want to jump in, we'll look at it and evaluate it. I know coaches are going to be making changes and kids are going to be transferring. Its going to be a lot of holes to fill. The one that shows the most interest is where we'll be more than likely. You want to be where you're wanted."
Moss is coming off a senior night performance of 28 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He is averaging 7.4 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. The top five scorers on his team have signed with strong Division I programs.
"He really tries to focus on being a point guard," Mr. Moss said. "He really wants to show that he's a point guard and has a high IQ and wants to play point guard on the next level."
Moss doesn't have any visits set now because of the NCAA Tournament and the expected firing and hiring of coaches. Memphis is his hometown and the expected change at Memphis with Penny Hardaway replacing Tubby Smith could be a factor as Moss played for Hardaway at Memphis East and won two state championships.
Minnesota, according to Terrence Moss, also is actively pursuing his son. as is Arizona State.
