Gamecocks recruiting target, 2,100-yard runner looking hard at another sport

One of the state's top running backs for 2018 is Michel Dukes of First Baptist. His offers include South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Indiana, North Carolina, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. He's also hearing from Clemson. He rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. But there's no guarantee he'll play the sport in college.
"I've always had a love for the game of basketball, it's just that football blew up for me first," Dukes said. "It's going to be a hard decision though, I'm not going to lie, it's going to be a real hard decision. Honestly, I'm just going to choose whatever is the best fit for me and my future."
Dukes averaged 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds per game this past season for a team that lost to Porter-Gaud in the SCISA 3A title game. He does not yet have any basketball-only offers but he's hearing from Clemson, NC State, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston, Oklahoma State, VCU, UConn and Louisville.
And basketball, not football, is primarily on his mind right now as he prepares for an AAU season with Upward Stars Southeast out of Spartanburg.
But, football recruiting continues. Dukes has visited Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech and is going to East Carolina this Saturday. He plans to visit USC on March 24.
He said USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley is regularly in touch.
"It's always been good, they check on me and check on my family and just keep it real with me. I sense a lot (of interest) to be honest. I love the Gamecocks but I'm not really looking into it until the end of the summer."
He's also in touch with Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott who, like Dukes, is a Charleston native.
"Me and him are always talking about, of course, football and family," Dukes said. "We can talk on a different level also. It doesn't even have to be about sports, just about life and stuff. And also he's telling me to be patient (about an offer)."
Dukes has not been to Clemson recently but he plans to visit during the upcoming season. And Virginia Tech has been discussing an official visit which he won't take until later in the year.
Dukes said he would like to make his decision by the end of summer but first he has to decide which sport to play. And there is no favorite sport or school at this point.
