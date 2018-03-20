USC linebacker target 'grew up a Gamecock'

Concord, N.C. linebacker Derek Boykins (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) is one of the top prospects in the Tar Heel state for the 2019 class with offers from South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas A&M, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest and East Carolina. He has South Carolina roots and that background has given one of the Palmetto State teams a boost in his recruiting.
"I grew up a Gamecock," said Boykins who lived in Beaufort until the age of six and would have attended Battery Creek High School. "I've got a South Carolina wallet, had a D.J. Swearinger jersey, had a Marcus Lattimore jersey, had a little shirt that had Conner Shaw on it. When they play, I'm going to root for them. It does help them a little bit, it does, I ain't going to lie."
Boykins visited USC about a month ago and had an extensive meeting with Will Muschamp in his office.
"He's a real great man," Boykins said. "Talked to him, talked a little bit of football. They really take care of their players at South Carolina. If you fail over there it's like you didn't try. They fixing to be where they use to be when D.J. Swearinger and Clowney was over there. It's not a big turnaround they've to make, they're just missing one more step, and hopefully I can be that at South Carolina if I decide to go there."
Boykins said he will return to USC for an unofficial visit April 20. He also plans to visit Clemson unofficially April 4 and the Tigers also are strongly on his mind.
"Hear from Clemson that they've been beating on South Carolina the past couple of years, that's what they've been telling me." he said. "Best defense in the nation, been like that for a minute. Not only the wins that they been getting, but they really take care of their players. I talked to Coach Venables (as recently as Monday night) and I really like what he's talking about, that it would be a good fit, so I'm going to go up there and see what it's all about."
Both USC and Clemson like Boykins as a middle or weak linebacker.
"I play with an edge, can play inside and outside, my coverage is good, I can take the back out of the backfield," Boykins said. "You need me to get the tight end I can. I fit the gaps good, I run all over the field."
Boykins said he's looking at taking official visits to Texas A&M, Kentucky and Louisville. He's going to North Carolina unofficially April 6 and will go back to Duke, Wake Forest and NC State for visits. He's also looking at Tennessee and East Carolina for visits.
He does not claim favorites at this point but added USC and Clemson will be in it with him till the end. Boykins said he will sign and graduate early.
Notes:
▪ The Gamecocks offered linebacker Lakia Henry (6-foot-1 230) of Dodge City Community College (Kan). He's a native of Vidalia, Ga. Some other offers include Alabama, Kentucky, Kansas State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M.
▪ Charlotte running back Quavaris Crouch did not visit USC on Monday, a trip previously reported as scheduled by TheBigSpur, but he told Rivals he will visit Tennessee this coming Saturday. He said he has a strong relationship with USC recruiter Bobby Bentley but wants to see what USC does on the field this season. He said he might visit USC and Clemson during his spring break but nothing is set. He also wants to visit Florida and Florida State. He also talks with Michigan and is very interested in Notre Dame. He’s still trying to decide of he’ll play running back or linebacker in college.
