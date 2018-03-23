'I want to see how I can fit in': Big man ready for first up-close look at Gamecocks

A year ago, South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin was guiding his team to the Final Four.
This March, he's on the outside looking in at the tournament but also working to add more talent to his team so the Gamecocks might make it back to the postseason in 2019.
With that in mind, Martin has offered 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward Alanzo Frink of Roselle, N.J., and he will make an official visit this weekend.
Frink said his high school coach contacted the Gamecocks a couple of weeks ago and alerted them about his development into a major prospect. He said Martin watched his film then watched him in a practice and offered.
Never miss a local story.
"I think it's a big-time opportunity because I was under-recruited," Frink said. "I didn't have any big-time schools. When he came down and offered me it was a really big deal because the SEC is big-time basketball, and where I play is a real big-time basketball place. I was really excited because if I know I can fit in there, I can be a good fit and I can play."
The visit will be Frink's first close-up look at USC, Columbia and the program. He will be coming in with his coach and mother and will be out to educate himself on the Gamecocks.
"I want to see how I can fit in, walk through the campus, campus life and stuff like that," Frink said. "Basically, I want to see how I fit in with the team, meet the guys. I already know two people on the team (Justin Minaya and Chris Silva) and they said they really like it."
This season Frink averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds a game and said his ability to play inside and out is what stands out the most about him.
"I'm a versatile player, can play from the three to the five. I can pass, I can play defense on the wing, I can play inside and out. I have a big guard mentality you could say. I can pass, I can dribble, I can shoot. I can play in the post. I can play defense on the wing, I can play defense in the post. I'm very strong. I'm more of an inside guy but if I see I have a mismatch, I can play on the wing, like if he's a bigger guy but slower, I can play on the wing and take advantage of that."
Frink has taken an official visit to James Madison and said he also wants to take officials to Georgetown and St. Bonaventure before making his decision.
Comments