Coveted West Coast DB rates visit to Gamecocks a perfect 10

One of the top defensive backs in the 2019 class, Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif., visited South Carolina unofficially over the weekend with his parents.
USC recruiter Coleman Hutzler made the first contract with Steele while visiting his school in December, and secondary coach Travaris Robinson followed up. From those conversations Steele decided to fly across the country for a closer look, and he's glad he did.
"Overall it was a great visit. If I had to rate it on a scale of 1-10 it would definitely be a 10," Steele said. "I got to meet with Coach Muschamp a few times. I got to meet with T-Rob as well. If I were to go to South Carolina I know I would definitely get developed and be ready for the next level. Their resume kind of speaks for itself. Quincy Wilson, that was my favorite corner in college. To have the opportunity to play for a coach who coached him, Vernon Hargreaves, just some dudes like that, I definitely know I would be ready for the next level."
Steele obviously has the talent to get to that next level. His offer sheet reads like a who's who of college football: USC, Southern Cal, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Stanford, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State and others. He's a special player and he said the Gamecock coaches compared him to another special corner in talking with him about his potential impact on the program.
"The main comparison I was getting all weekend was Minkah Fitzpatrick," he said. "I guess coming out of high school, me and him were very similar. Coach Muschamp and the other coaches were recruiting him when they were at Florida. That's the main comparison I got. He's arguably the best defensive back in the draft so that meant a lot to me. They said if I came in I'd have a chance to start my freshman year if I put the work in at the nickel position or corner. That was good to hear."
Steele not only enjoyed meeting with the coaches and players, he enjoyed getting a taste of life in the South, and he admits to being pleasantly surprised with what he saw.
"When I first thought of South Carolina I thought it was going to be in the middle of the woods or something, but it was a lot different," Steele said. "The city was beautiful. I got to spend some time with Keisean Nixon (a fellow Californian) and he showed me around. It was amazing, a lot more than what I expected. I could see myself living there. Without a doubt, coming across the country is definitely not a problem for me. I just want to go somewhere I'm going to be developed whether that's close to home or whether that's far away from home. It doesn't really make a difference to me as I long I know I'm going to get developed."
Steele also has visited Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Southern Cal, UCLA, Stanford and Cal. He will take an official visit to Oklahoma April 14 and also wants to visit Florida and Miami. And he said he plans to return to USC on an official visit and is looking at the weekend of the Georgia game for that.
Steele said he will announce his commitment at the U.S. Army All American Bowl and will graduate and sign early.
