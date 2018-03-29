A key factor in South Carolina's pursuit of California QB: His brother and med school

South Carolina will have two of its top quarterbacks, if not its two top targets, on campus this weekend for the spring game in Garrett Shrader of Charlotte and Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Ca. Both are being strongly recruited by Will Muschamp and Dan Werner and both are planning decisions this spring.
Hilinski is coming with his entire family because they are moving where he goes, and his brother is a factor in the decision because he's going to enroll at the medical school of Hilinski's choice. They plan to arrive in Columbia on Thursday night and then the plan is to have dinner with Muschamp and the coaches Friday night.
"They are super psyched to get me out to the spring game and they told me about the number of plays they ran in their scrimmage which was crazy, good to hear, sounds like they are going a little bit of up-tempo. I think it's going to be good to have a little sit down conversation with them this weekend," Hilinski said.
That new offense that Werner and McClendon are now running is a big draw for Hilinski and he's anxious to see how it looks Saturday.
"First and foremost of course is that up-tempo, I want to see how that works because here we go all up-tempo, all hand signals, we rarely huddle, so it sounds like it's very similar to my offense," he said. "One of the biggest things I'm looking for is how the coaches coach their players and how the players react with those coaches. And of course I want to see how Bentley plays. I talked to him on my first visit there and he said he's real excited about the new offense. He said they are going to thrive in it."
USC would love to take both Hilinski and Shrader together in the 2019 class. And Hilinski doesn't feel it will be awkward for either of them to be together and recruited together this weekend.
"I think it's going to be fun. Competition is the name of the game," HiIinski said. "I don't think it's uncomfortable at all. I think it's great because we're two of the best quarterbacks in the country and maybe I can have a conversation with him and maybe figure out what we're both going to do."
After the South Carolina visit, Hilinski will head to Hawaii for spring break. He was going to visit Ole Miss the next weekend but he has a conflict with a camp so he'll go there later for a couple of practices. He will return to Georgia for its spring game April 14. He's also visited Arizona and Arizona State recently. All of those schools figure to be in the running for him when he commits May 26, the brother of his late brother and former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
"I know South Carolina has been doing a great job just with the relationship with the coaches which has been awesome," he said. "ASU was a great visit talking to Coach Edwards and the whole staff and just seeing the opportunity there, I think, would be pretty special. Georgia's been doing great. Ole Miss is doing great. My top ten is coming out this Sunday and two weeks after that I'm going to be releasing a top five after getting a feel for who really wants me and then I think we'll have a commitment after that."
Hilinski will be signing and graduating early.
