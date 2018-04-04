Why four-star QB Ryan Hilinski picked the Gamecocks

One day after missing on one of the top quarterbacks on its board for the 2019 class, South Carolina landed another of equal importance to it as Ryan Hilinski (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) announced his intentions to sign with the Gamecocks in December. The California product picked USC instead of Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon.
Hilinski and his family, who plan to move with him to South Carolina, made an unofficial to USC last weekend for the spring game. That was their second visit to see the Gamecocks up close and that was enough to convince them Columbia was the right place.
Hilinski's brother was former Washington State quarterback Ty Hilinski. He committed suicide in January. On Tuesday, while on vacation in Hawaii, the family released his ashes into the Pacific Ocean.
Ryan Hilinski is regarded by analysts as one of the top pro-style passing quarterbacks in the country and was selected for the Elite 11 finals. Last season he passed for 3,767 yards and 33 touchdowns.
“If I see the receiver open, the ball is going to get there as soon as he’s open,” Hilinski said. “He (QB coach Dan Werner) loves my charisma as a quarterback, loves my leadership is what he told me. He could tell by talking to people at my school that I’m a great kid which is probably the biggest thing I pride myself on besides football. He thinks I can run a little bit, which I can. A lot of people don’t think I can, so I think he likes that. It’s a secret weapon."
Hilinski is USC's first quarterback commitment for 2019 and the ninth overall commitment in the class.
