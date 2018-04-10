How much interest Jalek Felton is getting from South Carolina

One of the top prospects available on the college basketball transfer market this spring is former North Carolina guard Jalek Felton. The Mullins native and graduate of Gray Collegiate in Columbia is living in Charlotte, working out with his grandfather Raymond Felton Sr. and weighing his options with his family.
Dion Bethea was Felton's coach at Gray last season and remains close to him and the family. He spoke with Felton's mother Monday and was told South Carolina coach Frank Martin remains a major player for Felton.
"She just told me that Frank and them really want him at USC," Bethea said. "I'm guessing once everything gets worked out, whenever that may be, we don't know, hopefully we can get some movement or something going on, but right now it's been empty."
Does that mean, in Bethea's opinion, USC is most likely Felton's destination at this point?
"I wouldn't say that," he said. "They are in a pretty good situation. Jalek does have a relationship with Coach Martin, too. I haven't heard too much about Clemson but maybe Clemson is gaining a little ground, I'm not sure."
Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith, according to Bethea, reached out to the Feltons not long after he departed North Carolina.
Georgetown continues to be in touch, and Bethea said St. John's coach Chris Mullen recently got in touch. There is no timetable for a decision though Felton hopes to enroll at his new school in the summer.
As for his 2019 standout Juwan Gary, Bethea said he's busy with his AAU schedule right now and hasn't decided on official visits. New Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who had interest in Gary while at Duke, recently got in touch.
Bethea also said Villanova has expressed interest in his 2019 PG Tommy Bruner and he's also heard from new East Carolina coach Joe Dooley. USC also remains strongly interested in him.
Comments