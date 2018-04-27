South Carolina's next commitment could be this North Carolina tight end

Tight end Traevon Kenion of Monroe, N.C., was visited earlier this week by South Carolina tight ends coach Pat Washington, who was on hand for a spring practice.
Kenion (6-4 210) attended two USC home games last season and also visited the Friday prior to the Gamecocks' spring game. He wants to make a decision next week and plans to visit USC one final time Saturday before making up his mind.
"I'm tied up with two schools," Kenion said. "It's a tie between two schools. It's actually three schools. I've been to those schools. I want to go to South Carolina because I want to get a feel for it one more time and make sure I didn't miss anything. I'll make my decision based off of those three schools."
Kenion did not disclose the other two on his short list, but he's had a top five of USC, North Carolina, N.C. State, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
Kenion said he has developed a good relationship with Washington, and that's a big reason why he's giving the Gamecocks strong consideration.
"He's a really great coach. I love Coach Washington a lot," Kenion said. "When we talk, it's really not a bunch of football. We just talk about getting to know each other better, building a better relationship with each other. He said he would move me on the line and off the line as they did the other tight ends. He loves me being able to move and not stay in one position."
Kenion said he is planning to make his decision public on Twitter before Wednesday of next week.
Notes
▪ USC offered 2020 ATH Arian Smith (6-1 170) of Mulberry, Fla. Florida State, Duke, North Carolina and UCF are also among his offers.
▪ USC target DB Chris Steele was offered by Georgia.
▪ USC target LB Tyron Hopper committed to Florida.
Comments