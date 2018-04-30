The different feeling lineman recruit had with the Gamecocks

Nokesville, Va. offensive lineman Jakai Moore made his official visit to USC over the weekend. That was the first of his officials and the experience keeps the Gamecocks in good stead with him though he's not yet to the point where he's thinking about a decision.
Moore spoke briefly about the visit Sunday afternoon before boarding his place in Columbia. He said one thing that stood out to him was the family feeling of the football program.
"How close the teammates are," Moore said. "It's not really like high school where you have individuals who do their own thing, it's not like that at South Carolina. Everyone is really like together. They treated me like I was one of their teammates."
Moore has not narrowed his list of schools at this point, but the visit left USC in prime position with him.
"They are very high," Moore said. "Over summertime I'm going to get it down to a top eight."
Some of Moore's other offers include Louisville, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal and North Carolina.
