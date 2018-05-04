This defender is high on USC. There's one box in particular a school must check off

One of South Carolina's top targets for defensive end in this class is Joseph Anderson (6-5 245) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Gamecocks are one standing out to him right now along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Arkansas and Penn State.
"Our relationship is strong with all the coaches. They make me feel like I'm at home. The relationship is only just getting stronger," Anderson said. "They tell me good stuff and I could see myself playing there. I like the defense a lot. They run the 4-3 and they can move me around in that because I'm a versatile defensive end. I can play outside or inside with my speed and my strength."
Anderson visited USC for the spring game. He also was in Columbia for the Kentucky game last season and he's made a regular recruiting visit. He's returning for an official visit June 1.
"It's a very calm atmosphere. I like the atmosphere," he said. "I like their educational standpoint on things. They want you to get a degree and graduate, and that's what I want to do, get a degree and graduate. They just want you to succeed."
Bobby Bentley recruits the area for the Gamecocks, but this has become a team effort with Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson doing their part.
"I talk to Coach Muschamp, Coach Bentley and Coach Thompson the most," said Anderson. "Of course, they want me to be a Gamecock. We talk pretty much every day. The message from them is I'm a guy they need in that defense and probably could get playing time early."
Anderson also has visited Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Notre Dame and others. He is also planning official visits to Arkansas, LSU and Penn State. He said he doesn't have a leader. He'd like to make his decision in mid-summer, before his season, and he will sign and graduate early.
Anderson said there's several factors he'll consider in making his decision, but there's one box in particular the winning school must check off.
"I'm looking at can they develop me into an NFL product, can they help me be ready for the NFL," Anderson said.
Bentley was in last week to check on him and he's expecting Thompson to scout a practice later this month.
Notes
▪ USC offered 2021 QB Preston Stone of Dallas, Texas. Some other offers are Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Baylor, Texas A&M, Michigan and others.
▪ USC offered 2020 RB Tim Baldwin of Ashburn, Va. He also has offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and others.
▪ USC is in top 5 with DB Johnny Dixon of Tampa along with Alabama, Miami, Penn State and Ohio State.
▪ USC athlete target Jaylen McCollough was offered by Virginia Tech.
