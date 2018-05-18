Basketball prospect DJ Burns close to decision ... kind of

D.J. Burns of York Prep is close on making his decision ... but not close on announcing it.
Burns (6-foot-9) said Thursday that he has an idea about his plans but he won't commit publicly until after the NBA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., which is June 12-17.
"I'm getting there but I'm not making it public as of now," Burns said. "I'm getting close, yes sir."
Burns took official visits to USC and Tennessee and has no other visits planned at this point. He's also been hearing from Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Houston and Pitt. Burns said he talked with USC assistant coach Perry Clark on Thursday.
Burns' former coach at York Prep, Frank Hamrick, said he also talked with him earlier this week and got the feeling that Burns has a good idea about his choice.
"Looks like it's down to them two (USC and Tennesssee), kind of what I see," Hamrick said. "I think I know. I definitely think he's leaning a certain direction but anything can change. He's got about a month left. People are starting to get an idea. Right now, last time I talked to him (Monday) he told me pretty much which way he was leaning. But we'll wait and see. Still got a month to go and see what else happens. You just never know."
Hamrick also thinks Burns will wait until mid-June before releasing his decision.
"I think if he didn't have that NBA camp sitting out in front of him he would go ahead and announce," Hamrick said. "I wish he could announce, go to the camp and start school. I think he's going to go to this camp unless something changes."
Burns originally was in the 2019 class but he announced earlier this month he will enroll with the 2018 class, meaning he'll start at his college of choice this summer.
