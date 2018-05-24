Penn State offered this SC athlete, will Gamecocks, Tigers follow suit?

Southside (Greenville) athlete Jalon Calhoun (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) is starting to draw the recruiting attention of the big guys.
Earlier this week Penn State stepped up with his first Power Five offer. Now, South Carolina and Clemson are getting to work with him and could do more with him this summer.
"I reached out to (USC assistant) Coach Bentley and we've been in contact throughout this thing," said Southside coach Jeremy West. "See, he plays quarterback for us but I'm trying to develop a younger kid to play quarterback so I can move him all around. Everybody is projecting him as a slot or they are projecting him as a defensive back/returner type guy. Carolina, he's going to go to camp down there and we're also going to be at the 7-on-7 June 15 and they are going to get a look at him there. They are just trying to figure out where to exactly play him at."
West said he's hoping to generate interest from Clemson as well.
"I've reached out to them," he said. "They've stopped by the school and have a lot of interest. I talked to Coach Conn and they want to get him on campus and talk to him a little bit. I think they like him more as a DB."
West added that Penn State offered Calhoun as a slot receiver and most schools like him for that position.
Calhoun threw for 1,042 yards and nine touchdowns last season, running for 530 with five scores.
"At the Rivals combine in Charlotte he ran a 4.4 and at the Shrine Bowl combine he ran a 4.4," West said. "He was also the point guard on the basketball state championship team. Solid student and he's going to be the student body president. He's a great young man."
Calhoun also reports offers from Air Force, Citadel, Wofford, Furman, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Mercer and Kent State.
Comments